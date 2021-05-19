Students to return in-person at Sullivan University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Students will return in person at one university in Louisville.
Sullivan University will return to in-person learning on June 28.
“Being back on campus ensures that our students have the opportunity to learn hands-on and connect to faculty, staff and fellow students, and all those things are very important in fostering academic success,” Sullivan University Vice President of Enrollment Management Nina Martinez said.
The university will continue to offer online classes for students unable to attend in-person.
