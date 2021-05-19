Who is Grand Master Jay?

In March 1995, Johnson was arrested and accused of punching a woman in the face with a closed fist. The report states he was escorted out of a nightclub by security guards who waited at the entrance for him to leave. However, the report states Johnson took a shotgun from the trunk of his car, pointed it toward them and “told them he was going to kill them.” The guards ran inside the club and closed the door in fear for their lives, the documents state. Johnson’s bond was set at $85,523.