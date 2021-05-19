Woman pleads guilty to killing her 3-month-old daughter after passing out on the infant’s body

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the overnight hours of February 19, 2020, three-month-old Charvi Skruggs died when her mother, Ebony Moore, passed out on top of her after three days of partying. Fifteen months later, Moore pleaded guilty to killing her daughter.
Louisville Metro police said that Moore wrecked her car and passed out on top of her daughter, suffocating the infant to death. The facts of the case were read back by the judge on Tuesday, including the moment police first responded.
“The officers raised the defendant slightly from her position to discover her unconscious three-month-old infant daughter underneath the defendant’s torso,” said Judge Barry Willett, reading from official court documents.
Moore will likely spend at least six years behind bars after agreeing to a deal with the prosecutors.
Court documents show Moore admitted she had been partying three days straight leading up to the accident. They also indicate that Moore admitted to the use of alcohol, marijuana , ecstasy and muscle relaxers.
Moore’s family told WAVE in February of 2020 that she was a good mother who fell on hard times. They said she had suffered from what they described as mental illness, even to the point of being suicidal. However, that’s not how it was addressed by Moore, in court, on Wednesday.
“Do you have any history of Mental Health Treatment issues?” asked Judge Willett.
”No, sir,” Moore responded.
After several other follow-up questions, Moore answered perhaps the most important one.
“Are you pleading guilty because you are in fact guilty?” asked the judge.
“Yes, sir,” Moore said.
Moore pleaded guilty to manslaughter, carrying a charge of six years to serve; eight years with probation. Also convicted of DUI, Moore will have to undergo a drugs and alcohol education program as well.
Moore is due back in court for an official sentencing June 30 at 1 p.m.
