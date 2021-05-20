Abortion clinic buffer zone bill passed by Louisville Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Activists will no longer be able to protest directly in front of health facilities in Louisville, namely the EMW Women’s Clinic. The clinic is one of the state’s two operating abortion clinics.
Metro Council voted in favor of implementing a 10-foot buffer zone outside of clinics during a meeting Thursday night.
The council voted 14-10 in favor of implementing the buffer zone, which will keep protesters and activists from standing in front of doors at healthcare facilities as patients enter and exit. It will also keep sidewalk counselors from speaking to patients.
This story will be updated.
