Beer distributors pledge to raise awareness of human trafficking in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Area beer distributors are partnering with Attorney General Daniel Cameron to raise awareness of human trafficking across the state.
The partnership is part of Cameron’s growing anti-human trafficking initiative, Your Eyes Save Lives, under which the Kentucky Beer Wholesalers Association will provide training and materials to beer distributors.
“What we are doing here today will advance our mission to restore safety and human dignity to every Kentuckian,” the attorney general said during the partnership announcement Thursday in Lexington.
He added that beer distributors often have access to locations unseen by the general public, where human trafficking is more likely to occur, so their partnership should help increase the reporting of the crime.
“Training and engaging our employees who deliver products to retail, restaurant, and bar locations all across Kentucky every day will put hundreds of extra eyes and ears into the fight against human trafficking,” Jennifer Doering, Chairwoman of the KBWA, said in a statement.
During his remarks, Cameron urged more businesses to get involved with the Your Eyes Save Lives campaign, saying that with more awareness of human trafficking, more people will be able to identify those signs and eventually stop human trafficking in Kentucky.
This campaign is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services.
