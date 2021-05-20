‘Disturbing video’ involving St. X students under investigation by LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A video involving students at Saint Xavier High School is under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The all-boys Catholic high school sent a message to families Wednesday, stating the school received a disturbing video recorded off campus, involving a few of their students.
It appears to show two of the students using something to sexually assault another male student while another is recording it.
“The actions depicted are in total opposition to our standards of behavior and community, which are to foster, respect, honor, and serve God’s world,” the statement read. “While student discipline is never public matter, the school is currently working with all students and families involved. School policy will be followed with immediate action and the results will be in the best interest of all.
LMPD’s Sex Crimes Unit, along with the FBI, are investigating who recorded the video, the students involved and who shared it.
According to a Kentucky statute, sexual abuse in the first degree is a Class D felony if the victim over 12 years old.
