Fire destroys cabin at George Rogers Clark historical site in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A historical site in Clarksville was destroyed by a massive fire Thursday evening.
The George Rogers Clark home site on Harrison Avenue was engulfed in flames; a WAVE 3 News crew at the site confirmed firefighters put out the flames around 6:30 p.m.
The replica slave quarters in the back of the home were not impacted.
The Falls of the Ohio website describes the house as a rebuild of Revolutionary War hero George Rogers Clark’s “retirement home” that was destroyed in 1854. The replica home was built in 2001.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.