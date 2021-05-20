Fire started in Crawford County home, reward offered

CRAWFORD COUNTY. Ind. (WAVE) – A fire was started in a Marengo home and investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the person responsible.
Witnesses said a white man in a black hoodie and dark pants entered the home in the 300 block of Depot Street on May 18. Shortly after he left, they said a fire had started in the home.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of that person.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.
