Fire started in Crawford County home, reward offered

By Sarah Jackson | May 20, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 9:10 AM

CRAWFORD COUNTY. Ind. (WAVE) – A fire was started in a Marengo home and investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the person responsible.

Witnesses said a white man in a black hoodie and dark pants entered the home in the 300 block of Depot Street on May 18. Shortly after he left, they said a fire had started in the home.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of that person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

