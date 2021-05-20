FORECAST: Getting closer and closer to 90°

- RAIN CHANCES: Increase late next week and toward the Memorial Day weekend; dry otherwise
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90° over the weekend
- AIR QUALITY: Poor air quality at times this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday looks very warm with a mix of sun and clouds at times. Highs into the mid-80s are likely.
Tonight will be yet another warm one with lows in the 60s.
Getting awful close to 90° around the city on Saturday with perhaps some poor air quality. Highs in the upper 80s for most areas.
Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s Saturday.
The dry and warm weather looks to hold until the middle of next week with rain chances increasing late week and especially toward the holiday weekend.
