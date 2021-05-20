FORECAST: Summer-like heat will continue

- DRY: Rain chances will be slim to none through the weekend
- HEAT: Temperatures stay near 90° for the next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be a warm and partly cloudy night with lows in the mid 60s by Friday morning.
We’ll warm up even more on Friday into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Rain will be nowhere in sight as we see a partly sunny afternoon once again.
Friday night will be yet another warm one with lows in the 60s.
Saturday will get very close to the 90° mark in Louisville, with mid to upper 80s in surrounding areas. We’ll still be without a rain chance for the first half of the weekend as this dry pattern continues.
Our first 90 degree day is in the forecast for Sunday, but Saturday’s 89 is very close :) We’ll keep it warm with highs just either side of 90 degrees through the next 5 to 7 days.
