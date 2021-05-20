FORECAST: Summer-like weather lasts into the weekend

- RAIN CHANCES: Looking very isolated to nonexistent through the weekend
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90° over the weekend into early next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will feel quite summer-like with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds overhead as the day wears on. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and lows in the 60s once again.
As we wrap up the workweek dry weather and heat will continue to dominate the forecast. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday night will be yet another warm night with lows in the 60s.
The dry and warm weather looks to hold until the middle of next week until a cold front potentially increases our rain chances.
