Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/20

Pretty easy forecast in the short-term as the rain chance is fading out and now it’s just about the temperature and sky condition.
As the ground dries out, we will start added about 2-3 degrees to the forecast highs which will put us around or just slightly above 90 in the city. Upper 80s away from the city.
We do have a front that will try to push in next Wednesday or Thursday---but it has a fight.
In fact, high pressure is likely to push back on this front by the holiday weekend to bring back the heat. There is another front way in the extended that could again push the heat back down but too far out to pinpoint.
Stay tuned!
