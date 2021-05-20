Guest Editorial: Dedicate significant ARPA funds to digital inclusion

Digital inclusion is solvable and, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, we will soon be closer to achieving it. Louisville Metro will receive $434 million dollars through ARPA, with hundreds of millions more headed to the state, Jefferson County Public Schools and other organizations wanting to address disparities in digital access. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to eliminate digital exclusion in Kentucky. Dedicating a significant share of state and local ARPA funding to digital inclusion is not only the smart and necessary thing to do -- it is the right thing to do.