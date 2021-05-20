Neighbor ‘heartbroken’ after boy, 14, dies in dirt bike crash in Valley Station

An LMPD spokesperson told WAVE 3 News around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Winding Stream Drive and Winding Stream Way. According to LMPD, a 14-year-old boy was riding a dirt bike when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck an SUV near the front wheel. The boy was thrown from the motorcycle onto the hood of the SUV.