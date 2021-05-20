Neighbor ‘heartbroken’ after boy, 14, dies in dirt bike crash in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the sound of Ann Keene’s wind-chime cut through the Thursday calm, the Valley Station resident and her husband were spending part of the afternoon on their porch, surveying the corner of her subdivision covered in police spray paint.
“It’s devastating,” Keene said. “It’s very heartbreaking.”
It’s hard for her to look at the place where somebody’s son was killed hours before.
An LMPD spokesperson told WAVE 3 News around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Winding Stream Drive and Winding Stream Way. According to LMPD, a 14-year-old boy was riding a dirt bike when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck an SUV near the front wheel. The boy was thrown from the motorcycle onto the hood of the SUV.
Police told WAVE 3 News the boy, who was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner Office as Connor Wilson, was not wearing a helmet.
Wilson was taken to UofL hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Keene watched as first responders tried to revive him.
“They were working on him, and then they went to roll him, flip him a little, and put the board under him and he cried a little bit,” Keene said. “And then after that, there wasn’t anything.”
For Keene, that scene was a reminder of last August, when her daughter, Kim Jarboe, was shot and killed.
“My daughter was murdered last August,” Keene said. “Her son was murdered ten years before that. I’ve seen them laying on the ground. I feel so heartbroken for the families.”
Though Keene has never met Wilson’s mother, she knows they share similar grief of having to bury their children.
“[You have to] get up and keep going,” Keene said. “That’s all you can do.”
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. Investigators do not expect charges to be filed.
Family and neighbors are planning a candlelight vigil in the boy’s name Thursday night at the intersection where he died.
Family members have organized a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.
