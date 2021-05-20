929 new COVID-19 related cases, 8 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,108 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 738,173 cases reported in the state, with 929 new cases and 8 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,557,011 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 174,424 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,371,900 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,259,540 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.7%.
