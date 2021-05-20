Stray dog’s arrival leads to string of confusion for Louisville man trying to reunite it with its owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Step foot on Steve Sikes’ property, and it’s easy to see he loves animals; if the décor doesn’t give it away, his 13-year-old Jack Russell Terrier Missy will.
Sikes has been an animal activist since the 1970s but told WAVE 3 News what he experienced Sunday hasn’t happened to him in years.
“This came about purely by accident,” Sikes said.
He said his sister-in-law called Sunday morning to tell him she had found a stray dog near UofL Shelby campus off Whipps Mill Road. She asked him to come to help her reunite the dog with its owner.
“We just stayed there with him and made him feel not so scared. And he was just a big sweetie,” Sikes said.
Once Sikes arrived, he started searching the internet for answers. He told WAVE 3 News he entered “animal control” into a Google search, attempting to find Louisville Metro Animal Services. Instead, he stumbled upon a number for a company called Jefferson County Animal Control.
He said he didn’t think twice about it and dialed the number. However, Sikes quickly realized the company he called, Jefferson County Animal Control, was not a government service when a prompt notified him there would be a $99 charge to pick up the animal.
“If you have a stray, and we can’t come, it can be picked up for a fee of $99,” Sikes recalled.
He didn’t pay and instead reached out to a friend who called WAVE 3 News.
WAVE 3 News then reached out to Metro Animal Services.
Interim Director Ashley Book said her department will pick up stray pets for free, albeit during certain hours. Book also wanted to make sure people understood Jefferson County Animal Control is not a government entity.
“It’s concerning, to say the least,” Book said. “We have been working with the county attorney’s office to try to find out what our legal standing is and what can be done.”
Adding to the confusion is the address listed on Jefferson County Animal Control’s Google search page. As of Tuesday afternoon, the address listed was 4200 Old Manslick Road, which is Metro Animal Services’ old address.
WAVE 3 News drove to the building and discovered a division of Metro Codes and Regulations has since taken it over. When WAVE 3 News called the number listed, the same automated message Sikes heard played. The message clearly asked customers to dial 911 in case of an emergency and listed LMAS’ number. After that, the prompt continued with the following message:
“In the event you’re not able to reach LMAS or they are closed, we provide 24-hour pickup of stray dogs and cats for a $99 fee. We require the animal to be confined if possible and the fee be pre-paid by a debit or credit card before we dispatch an animal technician to you.”
Tuesday afternoon, an employee returned WAVE 3 News’ phone call but declined an on-camera interview. The next day, the company’s owner, Beau Gast, returned the call and agreed to an interview over the phone.
Gast told WAVE 3 News his company is private and incurs overhead charges. He said the $99 fee covers the overhead and is transparent, thanks to the voicemail prompt. Gast also said Jefferson County Animal Control is primarily a wildlife removal service, dealing with animals like raccoons, skunks, and opossums. He said they’ve only recently started picking up stray pets because LMAS only provides the service during certain hours.
“We had a ton of people calling us on the phone, literally in tears, because Metro Animal Services is not picking up the strays,” Gast said. “We have no interest in doing it, but the governmental agency is failing to do it. So that’s where the private industry usually steps up.”
WAVE 3 News took Gast’s claim to LMAS.
Book said though her department has been understaffed and does not offer a 24-hour service, they will pick up strays after-hours if the dog is injured, aggressive or sick. Otherwise, she said people should dial 911.
She also said she believes in no circumstance should someone pay to have a stray animal removed.
“As a citizen of Jefferson County, if you find an animal in Jefferson County, it is a free service,” Book said. “It is something the city provides to you. Please do not pay money to have a stray animal picked up.”
Sikes told WAVE 3 News he waited nearly two hours with the stray dog his sister-in-law found Sunday. Eventually, he said a LMAS employee came, checked the stray’s tags, and had it in its own bed by the end of the night.
“A bad beginning turned out great, but it opened up a whole can of worms I discovered,” Sikes said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 4200 Old Manslick Road was no longer listed as Jefferson County Animal Control’s address. Gast attributed the problem to a miscommunication between him and a search engine optimization company.
Book is asking anyone in Jefferson County who has paid to have a stray dog or cat picked up to call LMPD’s tip line at (502) 574-LMPD and explain the interaction to police.
