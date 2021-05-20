Suspect charged in Hardin County murder investigation near veterans cemetery

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Hardin County man for the murder of man visiting Kentucky from Illinois.
Jalen Michael Cooley, 22, of Radcliff, was taken into custody Wednesday. In addition to murder, Cooley is also charged with receiving stolen property.
According to arrest reports, Cooley is accused of being involved in the murder of a man reported missing from Chicago. The victim, Quincy K. Ukaigwe, 30, was found May 1 by KSP in a wooded area off 31-W in Radcliff near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Court documents say Cooley’s home is near the wooded area where Ukaigwe’s body was found.
Ukaigwe had been in Radcliff to visit a childhood friend. KSP said he had last been in contact with family members on April 18. Investigators believe Ukaigwe’s murder happened that day or the following day.
KSP said they are still searching for Ukaigwe’s missing American Bulldog named Abloh. The dog is believed to have been with him at the time of the murder.
On the night Ukaigwe was last known to be alive, a warrant says Cooley arrived at his home driving Ukaigwe’s 2014 Mercedes SSL500. Three days later, the car, which had been entered into a national database as stolen, was seen on surveillance vide, with Cooley driving it, in the Muskegon, Michigan area.
Cooley was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and scheduled to be arraigned today. Bond was set at $500,000 cash on the murder charge and $10,000 cash on the receiving stolen property charge. Cooley is also facing a contempt of court charge in a separate case from 2020.
