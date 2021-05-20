TODAY: Uptown Cafe announces hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remember in February when Derby City Weekend reported that the venerable Uptown Cafe would be re-opening in the spring?
Well, it’s still true, and the owners are hiring.
The popular eatery along Bardstown Road organized its first hiring event Tuesday, and has another one planned for Thursday at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
After 35 years, Uptown Cafe served its last meal late last year, a victim of the COVID pandemic.
But in February, Tom Drexler -- yup, that Tom Drexler -- and his wife bought the restaurant and are aiming to open next month.
