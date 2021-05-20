Uptown Cafe among dozens of restaurants looking to hire

“I think that just means that every employer is trying by the best of their ability to staff up, bring people back be ready,” Stacy Roof, the Kentucky Restaurant Association president and CEO, said. “And you know our industry is never 100% fully staffed even before all of this started so now we’re really scrambling and we want to make sure we bring people back. Maybe people who have been on our teams before or folks that have been in the industry that were forced really to get other jobs while we were closed. And we just want them to come back.”