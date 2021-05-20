Walden produces three future Bellarmine track and field athletes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One school, around 200 students, and three future Division I track and field athletes.
You’ve driven by it, the Walden School sits on Westport Road just past the Hubbards Lane intersection. A small, private K through 12 school, not known for athletics, but in a class of roughly 30 seniors, three boys on the track and field team will compete at the NCAA’s highest level.
“These three young gentlemen, they’ve worked so hard and it’s a crazy thing to see, but they really deserve it,” Walden coach Greg Bader said.
The kids have been planning a day like this for years.
“It’s something we’ve been dreaming about since middle school, having a bunch of DI athletes in our class, it’s insane,” Walden senior Luke Wunsch said.
His classmate Peter Dalmares added, “These guys are my best friends, we’ve just been working at it for a long time, so just to see it go through all the way to the end, see it out, it’s a really good feeling honestly.”
“I’ve known these guys for a really long time and it’s just awesome that we could do it at Walden,” Van Clements said.
Clements competes in the high jump and the long jump. He won the regional title in high jump as a freshman and sophomore, last year was canceled by COVID. He’s favored again in 2021.
Bader did not hold back his praise. “He is just the most athletic kid I have ever coached,” he said.
Clements is working on peaking for the end of the season. “My best is 6′5″ but that was during COVID when nobody was really watching, hopefully I can get to 6′7″ this year.”
Wunsch throws the discus His personal best is 150 feet, 10 inches.
“So in All A, which is what Walden is a Single A school, I’m second and then I believe I’m 10th throughout all classes,” Wunsch said.
“He’s just the leader of the bunch,” according to Bader.
Peter Dalmares, a distance runner, just keeps going and going.
“He will be out running at five in the morning or 10 at night,” Bader said. “The miles that he puts on, I could be next to him in my car and he’ll be beat me.”
“In my peak, back in cross country I was doing like 60 miles a week,” Dalmares said.
The three all signed with Bellarmine last week, and they hope their story will inspire some of the younger Wolverines.
“I think it could be huge for Walden,” Clements said. “I’m sure it’s pretty good marketing, but I think it could be great for them considering they’re such a small school and could use the recognition.”
“I feel like we were kind of pioneering a new culture in the athletics and I hope that continues when we leave,” Wunsch said.
That’s not all. Fellow senior Gianna Gatti-Vice will row at UofL.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.