14-year-old killed in crash involving motorcycle, SUV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 14-year-old died after crashing a motorcycle into an SUV, according to Louisville Metro police.
The 14-year-old was riding a dirt bike style motorcycle westbound on Winding Stream Way around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into an SUV, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the 14-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle onto the hood of the SUV.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The name of the teenager has not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. No charges are expected.
