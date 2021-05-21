AIR QUALITY ALERT: First hot weekend of the season

- AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro until midnight
- 90° HEAT: Highs a couple degrees either side of 90 through at least Tuesday
- RAIN CHANCES: Return in a spotty fashion late next Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heating up on this Saturday with highs close to 90 degrees. That hot, stagnant air will trigger some poor air quality during the afternoon, which is why we have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for the Louisville area.
We’ll keep a few clouds around tonight as temperatures only dip into the 60s once again.
Sunday’s high of 90 degrees will be the first time we hit that mark in Louisville in 2021. There’s a very small pop-up storm chance in the afternoon mainly northeast of Louisville, but we expect mainly dry weather otherwise.
Partly cloudy with a small storm chance. Lows will be in the 60s.
