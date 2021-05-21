Boy who inspired people with ‘Best Day Ever’ dies of brain cancer

Boy who inspired people with ‘Best Day Ever’ dies of brain cancer
David Turner Jr. in 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | May 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 12:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A boy who inspired several others in his short life died on Friday.

David Turner Jr. died “passed quickly without pain” at 3:41 a.m., according to his mother, Elizabeth Turner.

Posted by Elizabeth Taylor Turner on Friday, May 21, 2021

David was diagnosed with DIPG, a form of childhood brain cancer. Unfortunately, his cancer was terminal.

PREVIOUS STORY: Boy with terminal brain cancer has his Best Day Ever

Following his diagnosis, Elizabeth Turner vowed to make each day the best day ever for her son.

Before his death, David got to experience a ride in the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Air Unit helicopter and play with a National Guard Armory bomb squad robot. He was also there as Gov. Andy Beshear signed a DIPG Awareness Day Proclamation on May 17.

David was 9 years old.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.