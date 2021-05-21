Breeze Airways to offer 3 non-stop destinations from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new low-cost airline will fly in and out of Louisville.
Breeze Airways will begin non-stop flights from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Charleston, S.C., and Tampa, Fla., on May 28. Non-stop flights to New Orleans will begin July 15.
The airline was launched my the founder of JetBlue, David Neeleman, to serve smaller markets with few direct-flight options.
With Breeze’s arrival, the Louisville airport will have eight airlines and 35 total non-stop flights, which is a new, all-time high.
“As far as capacity, airlines, competition, this is the best we’ve had,” Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said.
While Charleston, Tampa and New Orleans are not new destinations to the Louisville market, Breeze will offer some of the most frequent flights, taking off four times a week to each location.
The launch comes just in time for anticipated increased summer travel at the Louisville airport.
“We think we’re going to be back to normal this summer as far as demand, at least in the leisure side, maybe not the business side, but I think people are just seeing the news, the vaccine is out, and people are feeling more comfortable,” Mann said. “We’re seeing it already in the terminal.”
“2018 and 2019, we were breaking passenger records, this airport was growing faster than it’s ever grown, and we’re one of the fasted growing airports in the country,” Anthony Gilmer, Louisville Regional Airport Authority’s marketing director, said. “The airlines noticed that, the industry noticed that, so we’re just picking up where we left off.”
Fares will start at $39. For more information, click here.
