Disabled riders, advocates protest TARC3, call for termination of paratransit contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of disabled passengers who rely on TARC3, the city’s paratransit bus service, protested the service Friday and called for the immediate termination of a contract at the heart of the matter.
Bill Titus said TARC3 is one of the only ways he can get around.
“That’s the only way we get around. Some can get in cars [but] many like me, that’s the only way I can do it because of my disability. I’m a quad amputee,” he said.
Lately, Titus said TARC3 has become unreliable and caused him to miss appointments after he was picked up late. He said TARC3 buses had also become overcrowded amid the pandemic.
“We can practice safety at home or even in the stores but when you get on the bus you don’t know what to expect,” he said.
At a rally Friday in front of TARC headquarters, Titus joined other TARC3 riders and union leaders to express his frustration with those facing similar delays.
“I haven’t ridden TARC3 in a long time,” Ira Grupper said. “I’ll take a taxi if I have to. I can’t always afford it. Sometimes my children will give me rides or friends, but it’s a disgrace. It’s my taxpayer money.”
In a press release Thursday, the Metro Disability Coalition (MDC) claimed TARC failed to pick up and drop off passengers in a timely manner, denied passengers trips, abandoned passengers for hours, refused to pick them up, and scheduled buses with up to five passengers which violates CDC protocols, among other issues.
In the release, MDC President Marcellus Mayes called for the immediate termination of TARC’s contract with MV Transportation, the company contracted to provide TARC3 service.
“It doesn’t matter what company you bring in here they all think the same. Retention is not the focus, it’s making money only,” Mayes said Friday.
Mayes said MDC plans to submit a demand letter to Louisville Metro Council members and will meet with Rep. John Yarmuth and Sen. Mitch McConnell in an effort to revoke COVID relief funds from MV Transportation. He said MDC also wants to see more diverse TARC leadership.
In a statement, TARC spokesperson Jeremy Priddy said TARC’s Executive Director Carrie Butler met with the TARC Accessibility Advisory Council (TAAC), the Metro Disability Coalition (MDC), and TARC’s Customer Service Sub-Committee to review reports of customer feedback.
He ensured “issues are being resolved” and said those meetings were open to the public and attended by members of the community
Butler acknowledged TARC was facing a bus driver shortage and said TARC would working with MV Transportation to resolve issues.
“Moving forward post-COVID, it is vitally important that our supply of drivers meets the rising customer demand. When you are short on bus operators, it affects service, and when it affects service, unfortunately, our customers are impacted. We continue to monitor TARC3 service and work with MV Transportation daily to ensure contractual obligations are met. We are fully committed to our customers and are working hard to provide the service they deserve.”
