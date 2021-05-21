Final remnants of Confederate monuments in Richmond could be gone this summer

In a statement to NBC12, Barry Isenhour with Virginia Flaggers blasted the city’s move saying, “It comes as no surprise to us that the degenerates in Richmond have announced plans to desecrate the grave of a war veteran by literally digging up his remains, in their ongoing quest to eliminate any trace of the city’s history and heritage which might happen to ‘offend’ the small, but a vocal mob of social justice terrorists. As Thomas Carlyle observed, ‘It takes men of worth to recognize worth in men.’ That leaves those in charge in Richmond out.”