FORECAST: Highs near 90° this weekend

- RAIN CHANCES: Showers and storms possible late next week and toward the Memorial Day weekend
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90° over the weekend
- AIR QUALITY: Poor air quality at times this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be very warm with a mix of sun and clouds at times. Highs look to climb into the mid to upper 80s are likely.
Tonight will be yet another warm night with lows in the 60s.
Temperatures climb close to 90° around the Louisville Metro on Saturday with a chance of some poor air quality. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most areas beneath sunny skies. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night with lows in the 60s.
The dry and warm weather lasts until the middle of next week with rain chances increasing during late week and especially toward the holiday weekend.
