FORECAST: 1st 90° day of the year this weekend

- Highs near 90° through early next week
- Dry weather until mid next week’s storm chance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another warm, partly cloudy night across WAVE Country as we settle into the mid 60s once again.
We’ll get close to 90 degrees on Saturday under a partly sunny sky. That hot, stagnant air will trigger some poor air quality during the afternoon, hence why we have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for the Louisville area.
We’ll keep a few clouds around Saturday night as temperatures only dip into the 60s once again.
Sunday’s high of 90 degrees will be the first time we hit that mark in Louisville in 2021. There’s a very small pop-up storm chance in the afternoon mainly northeast of Louisville, but we expect mainly dry weather otherwise.
For Monday and Tuesday we’ll have highs in the lower 90s with mainly dry weather once again, but things change beginning Wednesday of next week. We’ll introduce a scattered storm chance for both Wednesday and Thursday, but confidence on coverage and intensity of these storms is somewhat low at this point. Until then, farmers and gardners will have to work a little harder to keep those plants watered!
