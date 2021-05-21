Fort Knox resumes summer training for ROTC cadets after COVID changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fort Knox will soon welcome thousands of cadets for the Army’s largest summer training event of the year, 10,000 cadets within 100 days. In addition to the intense physical and mental training, cadets must adapt to new COVID-19 changes.
Fort Knox commissions about 65% of the Army’s officers. It’s an intense 35-day full immersion of what they do in the military. This is one of the capstone events that ROTC cadets do between junior and senior year. When cadets complete the course, they will be qualified to enroll in the Army ROTC Advanced Course.
Cadets will be expected to meet physical fitness standards, perform land navigation, learn combat first aid, and know different styles of weaponry.
“They’re going to spend a great deal of their time in the field, doing a field training exercise where they will start doing individual tactics and then move to doing squad level tactics and eventually graduate to doing platoon level tactics,” said Major General John Evans, commanding general of the Fort Knox post and the U.S. Army Cadet Command.
This year will be different. Everyone must train in a COVID environment. Fort Knox didn’t hold this training course last year because COVID was too high of a risk. When cadets come back this summer, everyone will be routinely tested, those positive will be isolated, cadets will be separated into groups, and everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated. Since thousands of cadets will be staying in one area they’re taking precautions so this doesn’t turn into a super spreader event.
“We’ll test them at the airport,” Evans said. “Then those who are driving their privately owned vehicles, we’ll test them here at Fort Knox. Then we’re going to put them in a bubble, groups of about 50-100 for about seven to ten days. Then we will test them again just to make sure everything stays clean and there’s no COVID infection in there. Once we’ve done that, we can put them more together in larger groups so they can conduct this training whereby necessity you have to be within close proximity of each other.”
Cadets will not leave the post during summer training to lessen the risk of COVID spreading throughout the nearby community.
