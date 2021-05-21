Gilda’s Club supporters rappel down side of Hyatt Regency in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana is providing a way for supporters to get their blood pumping all while raising money for cancer support.
The event called “Over The Edge” allowed people who were able to raise at least $1,000 to secure a spot to rappel down the 18-floor, 236-and-a-half foot tall Hyatt Regency building in downtown Louisville.
The event ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and could continue into Saturday if enough donors participate.
“Proceeds will help ensure the community, social connections, coping skills, and access to individual and family therapy offered at Gilda’s Club are sustained for our 1,800 members and their friends and families,” President and CEO of Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana Karen Morrison said.
Cancer patients, their families, and friends join the non-profit organization to receive emotional and social support alongside medical care.
