LMPD training officer suspended over derogatory remarks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s Major Aubrey Gregory is currently on administrative reassignment.
Gregory is the Training Unit commander. LMPD said in a statement he may have used offensive derogatory language during a training session.
LMPD says the commander was immediately placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation.
That investigation will be conducted by personnel outside of LMPD.
“The department is committed to accountability and promoting an atmosphere of inclusion and takes this allegation very seriously.” said a statement from the department.
Major Aubrey Gregory hosted many conferences during the summer protests of 2020.
He was one of the two officers shot the day it was announced Brett Hankison would be the only officer charged in the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
