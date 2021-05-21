Madison airport opens new landing approach

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at the Madison, Indiana airport to celebrate a new northern approach.
With the new approach, aircraft can land from both the north and east. Previously, planes could only come in from the east.
If the wind favored the opposite direction- pilots had to perform a dangerous maneuver called circle to land at minimum ceilings.
“Imagine you had an interstate highway to a community and you only had an exit from the northbound lanes,” said Dick Goodman, Madison Board of Aviation President. “What this does is now we have an exit from the northbound lane and the southbound lane.”
It took eight years of negotiations, along with the assistance of Congressman Greg Pence, to get the new approach approved.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.