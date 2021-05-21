801 new COVID-19 related cases, 22 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,130 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, there had been 738,961 cases reported in the state, with 801 new cases and 22 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,572,225 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 176,078 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,393,680 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,282,891 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.
