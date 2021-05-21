NKY congressman Tom Massie among lawmakers fined $500 for not wearing mask on House floor

WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX19) - A conservative congressman who represents northern Kentucky is among lawmakers fined $500 this week for not wearing a mask on the House floor.
A spokesman for Rep. Thomas Massie gave FOX19 NOW letters Massie received from House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker, who enforces the House rules, notifying him of the fine and a previous warning.
“The fine is taken directly from his congressional paycheck and Congressman Massie will be appealing that action,” John Kennedy said in an email Friday.
Walker’s letter, sent Thursday, informs Massie he was warned twice to wear a mask, on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19.
“You were then again observed not wearing a mask on May 19, and were asked by a member of my staff to wear a mask while in the Hall of the House of Representatives unless recognized to speak by the chair,” the letter reads.
Earlier this week, Massie tweeted pictures showing his warning letters in the trash: “Just filed @SpeakerPelosi’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule.”
Masks on the House floor have become a growing controversy now actively being protested by some Republican lawmakers like Massie.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor situations, just in crowded settings.
Those who aren’t fully vaccinated should maintain social distance and wear a mask, the CDC also said.
Massie, who said he previously caught the virus, said in a statement provided by his office he will not get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The CDC confirmed to me personally that the Pfizer and Moderna trials showed no benefit from the vaccine for those previously infected, so I will not be taking the vaccine,” his statement reads.
The CDC recommends people get vaccinated regardless of whether they’ve already had COVID-19 and recovered.
“That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19,” the CDC website states.
“Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again.”
In another tweet, he said: “Today we ignored @SpeakerPelosi ‘s unconstitutional mask rule even though she threatened to fine us.”
The House voted down an attempt Thursday from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to change the mask rule that has been in effect since January.
Representatives who do not wear masks on the House floor can be fined $500 for a first offense and up to $2,500 for the next offense.
