Racing Louisville FC gets first win, beats Washington 2-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL and Manual High School star Emina Ekic scored the first regular season in franchise history and assisted on another as Racing Louisville FC beat the Washington Spirit 2-0 on Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
Ekic bent in a left foot strike in the 76th minute to snap a scoreless tie.
Then in the 81st minute, Ekic broke free and found CeCe Kizer, who beat the Spirit keeper with her right foot for a 2-0 lead.
Racing Louisville FC goalie Michelle Betos finished with her second straight clean sheet.
The 2-0 win is the first in franchise history. Racing Louisville improves to 1-0-1.
They are on the NWSL road at the North Carolina Courage on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.