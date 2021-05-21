Racing Louisville FC gets first win, beats Washington 2-0

Racing Louisville FC gets first win, beats Washington 2-0
Racing Louisville FC (Source: Racing Louisville FC)
By Kent Taylor | May 21, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 10:22 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL and Manual High School star Emina Ekic scored the first regular season in franchise history and assisted on another as Racing Louisville FC beat the Washington Spirit 2-0 on Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

Ekic bent in a left foot strike in the 76th minute to snap a scoreless tie.

Then in the 81st minute, Ekic broke free and found CeCe Kizer, who beat the Spirit keeper with her right foot for a 2-0 lead.

Racing Louisville FC goalie Michelle Betos finished with her second straight clean sheet.

The 2-0 win is the first in franchise history. Racing Louisville improves to 1-0-1.

They are on the NWSL road at the North Carolina Courage on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.