Second person charged with murder, robbery in Hardin County death of Chicago man

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A second man has been arrested in the death of a Chicago man visiting Hardin County. Danta Reneal Collins, 33, of Vine Grove, was arrested early this morning on murder and robbery charges.
His arrest report says that during the overnight hours of April 18, Collins was driving the 2014 Mercedes SSL500 belonging to the victim, Quincy K. Ukaigwe, 30, and that Ukaigwe was a passenger in the car.
The report states that Ukaigwe died after being shot once in the head during a pre-planned robbery that took place inside the car. The report goes on to say other witnesses stated Collins helped remove Ukaigwe’s body from the car, place it in a wooded area off at the end of Illinois Road 31-W in Radcliff and received money belonging to Ukaigwe. Kentucky State Police found Ukaigwe’s body at the site near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery on May 1.
The other person charged the death of Ukaigwe was arrested Wednesday. Jalen Michael Cooley, 22, of Radcliff, is charged with murder and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.