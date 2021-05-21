Second person charged with murder, robbery in Hardin County death of Chicago man

The report states that Ukaigwe died after being shot once in the head during a pre-planned robbery that took place inside the car. The report goes on to say other witnesses stated Collins helped remove Ukaigwe’s body from the car, place it in a wooded area off at the end of Illinois Road 31-W in Radcliff and received money belonging to Ukaigwe. Kentucky State Police found Ukaigwe’s body at the site near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery on May 1.