Shelby County High School graduates sign for new career paths

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was signing day for a couple of Shelby County High School graduates. They’re not signing for a football scholarship or a basketball scholarship, but they’re taking their next steps into the real world.
Finally putting the pen to paper, Logan West and Nathan Tucker are seeing their hard work pay off. The two are moving on, each taking a different vocational path, but taking the first step together.
Logan and Nathan grew up together. Nathan will work with the folks at Boyd CAT after completing a two year training program at Illinois Central College. Logan is going to be working as a Heavy Equipment Technician Apprentice at Brandeis Machinery. It’s a big day in their lives and in their friendship.
“Family and friends is all you got,” said West. “To be able to grow, especially at a place like this, with vocational school, and allowing us to see opportunities and stuff like that, it’s been special to me. It’s led me to Brandeis and I couldn’t be happier.”
Through their training at the Shelby County Area Technology Center, the two have been able to accomplish a lot. Nathan is even graduating a year early, but he’s still just thankful for everyone around him and excited for his friend.
”It was really cool. I’m so happy for [Logan],” said Tucker. “[We’re] going to different companies, but I mean it really doesn’t change anything.”
Nathan’s father, the farmer that put Nathan on tractor at age 9, could hardly contain his happiness Friday.
”Both those companies are getting two fine young men,” said Ray Tucker.
Of course, Ray Tucker is happy for Logan, but it’s surreal seeing how his son has grown.
”To say I’m proud is an understatement,” said Tucker.
This was the first signing of its kind at Shelby County and they said it likely wont be their last.
