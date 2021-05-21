Sheriff wants officers fired in connection with drunk driving crash that killed driver, injured 6 others

Specifically, where Cpl. Bauters had stated in his report that Stopczynski “wasn’t stumbling or falling over on a somewhat icy driveway,” he later admitted that he saw Stopczynski shuffling or stumbling around as he was getting things out of his car, and that he noticed Stopczynski was off balance. Cpl. Bauters also admitted that he told the person who picked up Stopczynski, “I’m cutting him a break.” Where Cpl. Hart had stated in his officer’s report that Stopczynski “told me he had not been drinking,” Hart later admitted that, after pressing Stopczynski further, Stopczynski told Hart, “I had one beer after work.” After further questioning, Cpl. Hart also admitted that, after he and Bauters left the scene of the 3 p.m. incident, they met up a little further down the road and, during their discussion, Bauters said that he thought that Stopczynski was intoxicated.