St. X punishes students involved in ‘disturbing video’

“On Tuesday night, May 18, members of the Saint Xavier High School community received a disturbing video recorded off campus involving a few of our students. We have strict protocol for such situations that were immediately executed. After alerting authorities, an internal investigation, and parent-student meetings, we determined the actions seen in the video were in violation of our student handbook, and by Thursday morning student penalties were delivered. In such a clear violation of our school’s handbook, and values, swift action had to be taken. We will not disclose disciplinary matters. This matter is now in the hands of the proper authorities and outside the school’s jurisdiction.