St. X punishes students involved in ‘disturbing video’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some high school students involved in a “disturbing video” have been punished, according to one of Louisville’s premiere Catholic high schools.
The video involving several students from St. Xavier High School surfaced several days ago and was being investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The all-boys high school sent a message to families Wednesday, stating the school received the graphic video that was recorded off campus. It appears to show two of the students using something to sexually assault another male student while another is recording it.
On Friday, the school posted a statement on its website that indicated “student penalties were delivered” by Thursday morning. You can read that full statement below:
“On Tuesday night, May 18, members of the Saint Xavier High School community received a disturbing video recorded off campus involving a few of our students. We have strict protocol for such situations that were immediately executed. After alerting authorities, an internal investigation, and parent-student meetings, we determined the actions seen in the video were in violation of our student handbook, and by Thursday morning student penalties were delivered. In such a clear violation of our school’s handbook, and values, swift action had to be taken. We will not disclose disciplinary matters. This matter is now in the hands of the proper authorities and outside the school’s jurisdiction.
Saint Xavier High School condemns the actions of these few students. We have the highest standards for ourselves and our students that hold us accountable both on and off-campus, day and night, weekday or weekend. Our brotherhood calls us to support and care for each other. Like you, we are all troubled and saddened by what happened. This is not part of our school culture, and our students can be assured of their safety on our campus.
As the President of St. X, and as a father, I am charged each day to lead young men, to love my children, and to support those around me. Through that lens, I am praying for all our students and families as we heal as a school community. I, along with our Principal, Ms. Amy Sample, and our entire leadership team, faculty, and staff will continue to provide the leadership, support, and care that our young men need, more today than ever before.
I am committed to reinforcing the culture, the values, and the positive actions of the young men of St. X. Our institution is made of great people, of high standards, and of deep values. I look forward to being back in-person next year to continue the work of developing young men of high character that the Xaverian Brothers started here in Louisville in 1864.”
LMPD’s Sex Crimes Unit, along with the FBI, are investigating who recorded the video, the students involved and who shared it.
According to a Kentucky statute, sexual abuse in the first degree is a Class D felony if the victim is over 12 years old.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.