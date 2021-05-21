Teacher accused of buying alcohol for student on prom night

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana teacher is accused of providing alcohol to an underage student.
Katherine Jeanne Fondrisi, a business teacher at Floyd Central High School, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to a post on Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane’s Facebook page.
(Story continues below the Facebook post)
The Floyd County Police Department discovered Fondrisi’s alleged involvement as it was investigating four juvenile students who were caught on school property with alcohol during prom, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit also states Officer Robbie Woodruff, who also serves as FC’s School Resource Officer, confiscated a brown paper bag from the vehicle the students were in. The bag had a credit card receipt showing Fondrisi’s name as the cardholder, according to Lane’s Facebook post. Woodruff recognized the name as one of the teachers at the school.
The teens were found in the parking lot of FCHS on prom night with several bottles of liquor, including a bottle of vodka and a bottle of Malibu rum. It is alleged in the affidavit that Fondrisi provided the alcohol to one teen and had done so before. Fondrisi allegedly knew the teen as a former student and the two were also acquainted through participation in local beauty pageants.
It’s not clear when Fondrisi is due in court to face her charges.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.