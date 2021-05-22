Barricaded subject in Lawrence Co. arrested by Indiana police after multi-hour standoff

LAWRENCE CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of a barricaded subject during an active search warrant Thursday night.
According to a news release, officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the 4100 block of Fort Ritner Road to serve a warrant for Casey Brown, 35, from Bedford.
When the officers announced and made their way into the home, Brown showed a handgun and locked himself within a room inside of the house, police said.
Other occupants within the home were cleared out, and when officers were unable to resolve the situation, the assistance of ISP’s SWAT Team and ISP negotiators were called.
ISP said negotiations went on for several hours before SWAT applied non-lethal tactics to gain compliance from Brown around 5 a.m. Friday. The subject failed to comply with officers and refused to surrender himself or his weapon, officers said.
After multiple negotiations and tactics, Brown surrendered to ISP around 6 a.m.
Brown’s original warrant was issued by Lawrence County officials for failure to appear on charges of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery committed in the presence of a minor, intimidation and criminal recklessness.
Indiana police said Brown was sent to the hospital before being booked into Lawrence County Jail. Investigation is ongoing at this time, with further information being sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
