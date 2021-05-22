FORECAST: Hot, sunny weather to start the week

- 90° HEAT: Highs near 90° through at least Tuesday
- RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another sunny and hot day with highs potentially hitting 90° for the first time this year. There is a very small chance of a pop-up shower, mainly northeast of Louisville, but the majority of us look to stay dry.
Tonight will be dry and partly cloudy with lows only falling into the 60s. Tomorrow will be hot and dry once again as highs hover near 90°.
Once again there is a very small afternoon rain chance mainly north and northeast of the Louisville Metro. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.
