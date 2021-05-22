Gov. Beshear: 426 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Saturday, 2.63% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided new details Saturday on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19.
In Saturday’s update, Beshear confirmed so far 1,957,642 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. No further details on vaccinations have been provided due to delays with the federal vaccination database, according to Beshear.
The update included the top five counties by vaccination rate as of Saturday:
- Woodford - 58%
- Franklin - 57%
- Fayette - 55%
- Scott - 49%
- Campbell- 48%
Beshear also confirmed 426 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 455,575.
Saturday’s report also confirmed five additional deaths due to COVID based on the state health department, and two deaths confimed via state audit. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 6,705.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.63 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 357
- Patients currently in ICU : 102
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 50
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
