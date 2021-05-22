LMPD: Collision involving police cruiser in Okolona sends officer to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer has been sent to the hospital following a vehicle collision in the Okolona neighborhood Saturday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed the collision was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the 8600 block of Preston Highway, near Southern High School.
Preliminary investigation revealed the officer was attempting to make a U-turn from the right lane on Preston Highway northbound. The officer’s cruiser was then struck in the driver’s side by a vehicle also traveling northbound on Preston Highway in the left lane.
The officer was sent to University Hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the passenger vehicle was unharmed.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
