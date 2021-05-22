Report: About $30K worth of tools stolen in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after they say about $30,000 worth of tools were stolen in Evansville.
According to the police report, officers responded to the 3300 block of Coker Ave. for a theft report. The report shows the victim told officers his toolboxes inside his truck bed had been broken into.
The report also shows the tools were taken between May 14 through May 21.
Authorities say the victim had about $30,000 worth of various tools and electric equipment that he uses for his job.
The police report shows one of the toolboxes had damage from where it was pried open.
The victim was given a case number for this incident.
