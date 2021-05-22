Veterans honored at early Memorial Day celebration at Greenwood Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those who have served our country and were laid to rest were honored Saturday afternoon for an early Memorial Day celebration.
The event was hosted at Greenwood Cemetery and coordinated by the National Association for Black Veterans. The group has worked to restore the cemetery to its former glory, hosting cleanup sessions with volunteers over several weekends on Saturday mornings.
On Saturday, the group along with members of the community met to place flags on veteran graves and to remember the lives lost ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Greenwood Cemetery opened back in 1903 serving as the final resting place for generations of Black Louisvillians. NABVETS previously told WAVE 3 News that as many as 200 veterans could be laid to rest at the location.
