18-year-old charged with murder after body found in Meade Co. home
Tyler Petty, 18, from Vine Grove has been arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. (Source: Meade County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt | May 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 2:03 PM

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 65-year-old woman after her body was found dead inside a home Friday night, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

KSP said Tyler Petty, 18, from Vine Grove has been arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Officers with the Elizabethtown post responded to reports of a deceased woman, who was found within a home on Woodland Road in Meade Conty around 9:21 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, troopers found 65-year-old Cris Blehar of Vine Grove, who was pronounced dead by the Meade County Coroner’s Office.

Investigation led to the determination Blehar had been murdered in the home. Petty was found as a suspect in the case and was interviewed by police, leading to charges.

Petty was booked in the Meade County Detention Center. Investigation is ongoing at this time.

