2 adults, 1 child in injured in Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two adults and a child were injured in a shooting Saturday night in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 800 block of South 36th Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police found two adults, a man and a woman, and a 5-year-old girl who had been shot at the location.
The 5-year-old was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive. The two adults were sent to University Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD said there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
