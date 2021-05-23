Candlelight vigil, funeral arrangements planned for fallen Fern Creek firefighter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements and a candlelight vigil have been announced for a Fern Creek Fire Department sergeant who died Friday morning.
The Fern Creek Fire Department announced that a candlelight vigil will be held in honor of Sgt. Kyle Adams on Monday at 9 p.m. at their fire station on 6200 Bardstown Road. The general public is invited to Monday night’s event to remember and celebrate Adams’ life.
Adams died Friday morning in a tragic accident when lawn care equipment fell on top of him and pinned him underneath it.
Fern Creek Fire said Adams had a planned retirement only 8 shifts out.
Visitation for Adams will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home on Bardstown Road. A private service will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Thursday morning, with Adams to be buried at Resthaven Memorial Park.
