Canes get sweep of series vs Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Miami Hurricanes took advantage of a three-run fourth inning that sparked them to a 3-2 victory over the Louisville Cards on Saturday afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium. The win gave the Hurricanes a weekend sweep of Louisville as the regular season ended for both teams.
The Cards’ pitchers of Kuehner, Elliott, and Kirian combined to limited Miami to just three hits. U of L, which notched six hits in the game, just didn’t come up with enough timely hitting to get runs across the plate. Louisville did add a run in the sixth inning to trim the Miami lead to 3-2 but went scoreless the rest of the way.
Up next for Louisville is the ACC Tourney which begins Tuesday in Charlotte, NC. The Cards will open up with Georgia Tech in their tourney opener.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.